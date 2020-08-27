Health dept. reports 102 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that of the 102 cases announced, more than a third of them come from University of Kentucky cases.

1 new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now 54.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 5,289.

The new reports make up the fourth-highest number of cases in a single day. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 27

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

87 cases, Aug. 19

86 cases, Aug. 20

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 45,230 cases and 902 deaths.

