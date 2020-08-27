Advertisement

Health dept. reports 102 new COVID cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that of the 102 cases announced, more than a third of them come from University of Kentucky cases.

1 new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now 54.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 5,289.

The new reports make up the fourth-highest number of cases in a single day. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 27
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 45,230 cases and 902 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

West Virginia students get probation for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The health and safety of students at college campuses is no joke. Make sure you look up your university guidelines and abide by them.

News

2020 Kentucky suicide numbers are down despite disruption and isolation from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
The 2020 suicide numbers are down in most parts of Kentucky, 19% lower than last year.

State

Businesses in West Virginia, Kentucky can get disaster loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations.

News

Over 500 documents associated with Abraham Lincoln released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 14 News
The 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, was born in Kentucky and grew up in Indiana.

Latest News

News

Mountain News This Morning 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
In our area, Laurel County leads the region with more than 500 reported cases since the pandemic started.

State

Governor Beshear announces commutations of 646 inmates, 688 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Few showers this afternoon, rain chances increases over the next two days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A few rain chances are expected this afternoon. Laura makes its way to the mountains by Friday night bringing some real soggy weather with it.

News

New ice cream shop coming to downtown Corbin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts is planning to open within the next few weeks

News

The Chicken Whisperer: Perry County boy earns high praise at Kentucky State Fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
As the Kentucky State Fair continues this week without most of the festivities, arts crafts and livestock are still being judged.