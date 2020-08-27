Advertisement

Frankfort High School Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers

By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season is scheduled to start on September 11, but a few questions remain before that opening Friday night.

The big one regards those attendance restrictions Julian Tackett talked about at last week’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting.

While the KHSAA and governor’s office work out those details, one local high school has already decided that fans will not be able to attend games to start the season.

Frankfort High School announced that the Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers at home games this fall.

It’s important to note that Frankfort is taking a phased-in approach to attendance restrictions meaning, yes, fans can’t attend home games to start the season, but that could change later this fall.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky Department of Education to meet Friday about fall sports ruling

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Practice began on Monday, August 24 for fall sports in Kentucky.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Blackcats finished the 2019 season at 2-8.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Updated: 4 hours ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Sports

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

Latest News

Sports

41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The previews will begin on Friday, August 21.

Sports

Neyland Stadium to seat 25% of capacity for 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A new socially distanced seating plan has been finalized for Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Middlesboro looks to bounce back after losing key pieces

Sports

Sports Stories on Mountain News at 6 p.m. - August 25,2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6