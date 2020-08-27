Few showers this afternoon, rain chances increases over the next two days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hurricane Laura made landfall early this morning, but it won't impact the mountains until Friday.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will deal with that patchy fog early. Once that lifts we will continue to hang onto that cloud cover. We will be looking at those mostly cloudy conditions all day. This afternoon scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm move into the region. There will be plenty of breaks throughout the day, and some of us may stay on the drier side for the majority of the day. Highs remain hot and in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will continue into the early evening hours. Tonight we will hang onto those mostly cloudy skies, allowing us to stay warmer and only drop into the low 70s overnight.

Friday and Saturday

Friday will start off on a drier note. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning with the rain chances remaining low until the afternoon. Once we head into the afternoon hours rain chances increase at full speed! We will start off with some scattered showers and storms and then the soggy weather continues to pick up as we head throughout the hours.

Friday evening into Saturday Laura will move into the mountains bringing heavy rain. Models are in agreement that Laura will be a tropical depression when it moves into the mountains. Right now models show 1-3″ overnight Friday into Saturday.

Hurricane Laura Track as of 08.27.2020 at 2AM EST (WYMT)

It looks like Laura will move out quickly, but we will have to keep an eye on the flash flooding threat. We will continue to keep a close eye on Laura over the next few days. A lot can change so stay weather aware!

Extended Forecast

We should dry out by Sunday with highs in the low 80s. That will be the day to get outside because more rain will be expected heading into the new workweek.

The low 80s continue into Monday and Tuesday with the possibility of a cold front bringing more rain into the mountains. Both days look pretty soggy right now, but we will keep an eye on that trend. For now, enjoy your Thursday!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.