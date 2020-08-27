Advertisement

Fayette Mall to expand Youth Escort Policy

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Beginning on Friday, August 28th, the Fayette Mall’s Youth Escort Policy will be in effect during all mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

WKYT’s Shelby Lofton spoke to mall shoppers to see what they think about the new restriction.

Damarri Blockson, who works near Fayette Mall, said he thinks adult supervision could prevent disturbances.

“People under the age of 18, they’re less likely to cause trouble if there is an adult around, just escorting them,” he said.

Michelle Oberto grew up going to Fayette Mall. She said she thinks Lexington is a community, and the new policy is an appropriate response.

“I definitely think and hope that people would comply especially just to make sure that everyone’s safe and also just know where their kids are right now,” she said.

Back in March, the mall implemented the policy which requires mall visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

At the time, the policy was only in effect on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Blockson said he believes the restriction should go into effect every day.

“I don’t think the process should be just for three days, it’s going to be harder to adjust that way,” he said.

Employees under the age of 18 will be permitted to enter the mall with confirmation of their work status. They will, however, have to go directly to their place of employment and must leave the mall after work.

Two other large Kentucky malls, the Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall - both in Louisville - also have escort policies in place. Both malls currently enforce their policies on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

