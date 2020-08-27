Eight arrested in Laurel County drug investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, eight people were arrested during a drug investigation.

Hydrocodone, crystal methamphetamine, scales, pipes and a weapon were found in the investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a reported stolen motorcycle was recovered.

All eight suspects were charged with various crimes, but seven of the eight arrested received an additional possession of a controlled substance charge.

The eight arrested were Jimmy Hicks, Kenneth Simpson, Roger Flannery, Elizabeth Richardson, Chris Cornett, Clovis Mayfield, Justin Anders and Kathy Mayfield.

All eight suspects were taken to a Laurel County correctional facility.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a statement that the “war on drugs” In Laurel County is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.