Browns sign former Kentucky center Jon Toth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Cleveland Browns have signed former Kentucky center Jon Toth.

Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads. He also spent time with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.

Toth was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland placed defensive end Curtis Weaver on the reserve/injured list with their corresponding move.

