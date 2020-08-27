Advertisement

Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend in custody days after warrants were issued for his arrest

Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via WAVE)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a central figure in her case, is in police custody after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Jamarcus Glover, 30, was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

Wednesday, Glover’s attorney confirmed he skipped a recent court appearance. A warrant was issued for Glover’s arrest on July 27.

Glover, who in addition to his 2015 drug trafficking conviction has several pending drug and weapons cases against him, was named on the March 13 warrant that sent officers to Taylor’s apartment. Taylor and a man named Adrian Walker also were named on that warrant.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving that warrant.

On Thursday, Glover was charged with complicity possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, complicity trafficking in marijuana, complicity tampering with physical evidence, complicity to trafficking cocaine and no operators/moped license. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

