Advertisement

Amy McGrath talked stopped in Frankfort, talked about U.S. response to the global pandemic

By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath stopped to talk with voters in Frankfort Thursday.

She hosted a meet and greet at Juniper Hill Park.

McGrath is challenging Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his seat.

Thursday, McGrath talked about her concern over postal services and police reform. She also talked about the U.S. response to the global pandemic.

“We’re all worried about public health, the thing is...this didn’t have to be this way. Look at some of these other countries. These other countries had the coronavirus at the same time we did and a lot of them are back to school right now,” said McGrath.

This is the fourth stop on McGrath’s tour of the state. She has also stopped in northern and western Kentucky as well as Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pike County parks plan to reopen

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Pike County parks plan to reopen

News

Amy McGrath in Frankfort

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who drove through cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies are searching for a person they say struck several headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery with an SUV late Wednesday night.

Education

Floyd County School of Innovation hosts open house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Floyd County School of Innovation held an open house Thursday with one of their partners, Mountain Enterprises.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Eastern Kentucky, talks about CARES ACT 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Board of Education meeting 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

One Eastern Kentucky native lives in Louisiana, gives update on Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Good manages a staff of more than 50 people with 15 boots on the ground covering the hurricane.

News

Staff members at Jackson County Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Jackson County Public schools staff and students test for positive COVID-19

State

New CDC guidance on COVID-19 testing causes confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on who needs to be tested for COVID-19.

News

New CDC guidance on COVID-19 testing causes confusion - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30