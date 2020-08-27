Amy McGrath talked stopped in Frankfort, talked about U.S. response to the global pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath stopped to talk with voters in Frankfort Thursday.

She hosted a meet and greet at Juniper Hill Park.

McGrath is challenging Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his seat.

Thursday, McGrath talked about her concern over postal services and police reform. She also talked about the U.S. response to the global pandemic.

“We’re all worried about public health, the thing is...this didn’t have to be this way. Look at some of these other countries. These other countries had the coronavirus at the same time we did and a lot of them are back to school right now,” said McGrath.

This is the fourth stop on McGrath’s tour of the state. She has also stopped in northern and western Kentucky as well as Lexington.

