White House: Five Eastern Kentucky counties in ‘Red Zone’

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WYMT) - On Tuesday Governor Beshear released weekly COVID-19 data sent from the White House.

This week’s data shows five counties in Eastern and Southern Kentucky are in the ‘red zone', meaning that the positivity rate is believed to be at 10 percent or higher.

These counties are Bell, Clay, Knox, Powell and Wayne.

Governor Beshear has called the data imperfect but says it gives a good picture of where areas are at.

To get a positivity rate you use both the number of positive and negative tests in order to calculate the result.

