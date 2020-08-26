Advertisement

VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

(WHSV)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. 38 of the newly reported cases are in WYMT coverage area counties.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 114,635.

VDH said there have been 2,370 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 124 probable COVID-19 deaths. That includes the new death in Lee County.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 9,199 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 60 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Here is the list of cases from WYMT coverage area counties:

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 56 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 169 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Norton – 24 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Wise County – 310 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (23 new cases)

