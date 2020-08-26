UK Coach John Calipari “all ears” on group seeking to rename Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Last month the topic of changing the name of Rupp Arena was brought to the forefront by UK’s faculty of African-American and African studies program.

On Wednesday, UK coach John Calipari said he is willing to listen to that group who want Rupp’s name removed from the basketball home of the Wildcats.

Cal says he is “all ears” and it is a chance to “listen and learn”.

Rupp’s record on the recruitment and signing of black athletes has been called into question during the last couple of decades.

