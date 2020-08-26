Thousands, including Louisville protesters, to attend March on Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The calls for action and protests in Louisville are traveling to Washington D.C.

Friday marks the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech. To mark the historic day, a march is being held at the nation’s capital.

The march is a recommitment to King’s speech and includes the motto, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in relation to the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Floyd’s family, Breonna Taylor’s family, and thousands of supporters began making their way to Washington to be part of the movement.

Straight from his 91st day of protesting, Maxwell Mitchell will spend his 92nd in Washington D.C.

Mitchell captured the moments of Until Freedom’s Day of Action and the “Good Trouble” it put on in the name of John Lewis while fighting for Taylor.

Larry Powell was one of the 68 protesters arrested Tuesday, during the day of action. Minutes after getting out of jail, he checked in at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was off to D.C.

“I’m at capacity in the name of service but there is no real capacity to see freedom and see change,” Powell said.

Powell said his family members were in the first March on Washington with King. He’s carrying the torch and joining on its 57th anniversary.

“I just got off the phone with my granny she’s like ‘when are you coming home?’ I said ‘when justice is served,’” Powell said.

Karen Johnson was waiting for Tuesday’s protesters to get out of jail Wednesday morning. She was one of the Louisville 87 people arrested on Daniel Cameron’s lawn last month during one of Until Freedom’s first demonstrations in Louisville.

“We feel like we cannot be safe just getting out of our cars or walking down the street anymore,” Johnson said. “It’s sad and enough is enough and we’re going to keep saying Breonna Taylor until we get justice.”

Johnson, Powell, and Mitchell will meet up with thousands in Washington D.C. to stand alongside the families whose loved ones were killed by police or racially motivated killings like Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, Atianna Jefferson, Antwon Rose, and Floyd.

“My why is I want a solution,” Johnson said. “We see the problem so now we have to solve it.”

“(My why) is consistency, it’s key and justice does need to be had,” Mitchell said.

Events for the 57th March on Washington start Wednesday and end Friday with the march and speeches at the Lincoln Memorial.

