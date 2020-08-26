Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

Today and Tonight

After some morning fog, the sunshine will shine bright over our old Kentucky home and it will bring some summer heat to the mountains. Highs will top out in the low 90s this afternoon. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower, I think it’ll be even less than yesterday.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with some fog late. Lows will drop to around 70.

Thursday and Friday

Rain chances will come back into play in scattered form both Thursday and Friday ahead of either the remnants of Hurricane Laura or Tropical Depression Laura. Both are possibilities. Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with better rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still top out in the mid to upper 80s before dropping into the low 70s.

Friday will feature more clouds and better rain chances. Highs will drop into the mid-80s. Those rain chances will increase Friday night as Laura moves in. Lows drop into the low 70s.

Weekend Forecast

The first part of the weekend looks soggy. Stay weather aware on Saturday as the possibility of heavy rain increases with the tropical moisture. Highs will be in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 60s overnight.

The good news is that Sunday looks dry. Those remnants move in and out quickly. It will be sunny and comfortable. Highs will top out around 80 before dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

Extended Outlook

The new workweek and the end of August will feature scattered rain chances and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. That trend will carry us into the first days of September on Tuesday and Wednesday.

