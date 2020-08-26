State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education.

The state estimates 32,000 children remain without internet -- all while majority of school districts have resumed online NTI learning. The state estimates a rise in internet service has already been raised by 5% since the pandemic began.

The investment would potentially impact students K-12.

The idea is the investment, supplied by CARES Act funding would bring internet into areas it does not exist and lower the monthly payment to $10 for families. The payment will be waived for families in the low-income category.

The state is now trying to find providers that will help in their goal. The governor told WKYT's Nick Oliver Tuesday providers already seem interested in helping.

"Our goal on the internet access is to get it as quickly as possible to every family that needs it," said Beshear. "Hopefully to even incentivize carriers to go ahead and start providing this service once they qualify, they can be reimbursed, is how we're trying to structure it. "

The state hopes to have all the providers aligned by September 15. The Department of Education is now working on a portal where the public can apply within the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.