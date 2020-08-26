Advertisement

State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education.

The state estimates 32,000 children remain without internet -- all while majority of school districts have resumed online NTI learning. The state estimates a rise in internet service has already been raised by 5% since the pandemic began.

The investment would potentially impact students K-12.

The idea is the investment, supplied by CARES Act funding would bring internet into areas it does not exist and lower the monthly payment to $10 for families. The payment will be waived for families in the low-income category.

The state is now trying to find providers that will help in their goal. The governor told WKYT's Nick Oliver Tuesday providers already seem interested in helping.

"Our goal on the internet access is to get it as quickly as possible to every family that needs it," said Beshear. "Hopefully to even incentivize carriers to go ahead and start providing this service once they qualify, they can be reimbursed, is how we're trying to structure it. "

The state hopes to have all the providers aligned by September 15. The Department of Education is now working on a portal where the public can apply within the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nurses share what it’s like to be there for COVID patients

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were a lot of thanks given to health care workers. Some of that extra attention has seemed to slow down, but the work nurses do every day has not.

Regional

VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. 38 of the newly reported cases are in WYMT coverage area counties.

Forecast

Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

News

KSP: One dead, one wanted after officer involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Joseph Middleton faces four charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

State

WATCH | Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 4 hours ago
April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, went on a rare trip to the mall Sunday to buy a birthday gift for her boyfriend’s daughter.

State

WATCH | State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

National

Bride and groom serve wedding food to kids in need in tux, gown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn't let their special day go to waste.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

It’s about time I graduated’: 92-year-old woman earns degree from Union College 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11