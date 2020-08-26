Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul talks about relationship with President Trump at RNC

&amp;quot;I have a message: A message that is loud and clear and does not mince words. We have come to take our country back,&amp;quot; Paul said as he took the stage at a rally in Louisville. (WTVG)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Kentucky’s junior senator took the stage Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention. In his speech, which you can read the transcript of below, Sen. Rand Paul talked about his relationship with President Trump and how it started long before the two ever ran against each other for the nation’s top job.

Here is the transcript of the speech submitted to CNN:

I'm Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky.

Donald Trump and I met many years ago, before he was running for anything. When I first met him, I recall being struck by how down to earth he was. He seemed like just a normal guy. OK a normal guy with his own plane and helicopter . . .

I was planning a medical mission to Guatemala to perform charity eye surgeries. We needed money to fund the trip. Donald Trump offered to help, and immediately came through for us and for those kids.

Not only did he support my medical mission to Guatemala but he also contributed to another mission trip to Haiti a year later.

We performed hundreds of surgeries in both countries. Nothing is more beautiful to me in this world than removing the bandages from a person's eyes, and watching them as they see their loved ones again. Donald Trump helped me make that happen.

A few years later, we were opponents, both running for President. We all know how that turned out.

I'm proud of the job Donald Trump has done as President.

I don't always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements.

But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment.

President Donald Trump gets things done.

When some in Congress wanted a so-called "revenue neutral" tax plan, Donald Trump and I worked together to make sure it was a true tax cut.

I brought President Trump an idea for better, cheaper health insurance called Association Health Plans. Donald Trump overturned years of red tape and bureaucrats and made it happen.

While others talked about criminal justice reform, President Trump signed the First Step Act, the first real reform in a generation, and one that sought to undo the harm that others, like Joe Biden, have done.

I'm supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars.

We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.

I flew with him to Dover Air Force Base to honor two soldiers whose remains were coming home from Afghanistan. I will never forget that night. I can tell you the President not only felt the pain of these families but is committed to ending this war.

President Trump is the first President in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one. He intends to end the war in Afghanistan. He is bringing our men and women home.

Madison once wrote "no nation can preserve its freedom in the midst of continuous warfare."

I'm proud to finally see a President who agrees with that.

Compare President Trump with the disastrous record of Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, who consistently called for more war.

Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation.

I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria, and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home.

If you hate war like I hate war...if you want us to quit sending $50 billion to Afghanistan for luxury hotels and natural gas to stations...you need to support President Trump for another term!

So to our soldiers and their families -- join me in supporting President Trump.

To those of you who want lower taxes and better, less expensive healthcare, join me in supporting President Trump.

To those of you who want to stand up and fight the socialists poisoning our schools and burning our cities — join me in supporting President Trump.

Let’s Rebuild America together.

