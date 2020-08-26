Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent, Dr. Doug Bennett, of Laurel County Schools proposed to begin in person classes beginning September 3rd.

School board members met today to discuss when students should plan to return to in person teaching.

Board members suggested a recommendation to allow parents the option to send kids to school or to keep them at home.

One board member suggested that many parents are working and are needing help with child care.

Another board member suggested that if a child wanted to return home due to health concerns, they will allow that decision.

As of now, a targeted proposed start date for in person teachings is confirmed for September 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.