PPE vending machines installed on Marshall’s campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The newest amenity at Marshall University is all about helping students meet health and safety guidelines while on campus in 2020: vending machines stocked with personal protective equipment.

Marshall is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.

Forgot your mask or hand sanitizer? No problem, there are now four vending machines on campus where anyone can purchase three different types of masks, hand sanitizer and wipes.

The company is called RapidMask2Go. Over the last few months, the company’s founder, David Edelman, saw the overwhelming need to provide inexpensive, easily accessible PPE materials for the general public. After having extra face masks, David bought a vending machine off Craigslist and launched RapidMask2Go on May 1.

“I think as people have begun to grasp the mask culture for the time, they recognize it as a need, a grab and go option for them, it’s convenient and right at their fingertips,” said David Edelman, founder of RapidMask2Go.

The RapidMask2Go machines are located in four locations:

Memorial Student Center, 1680 5th Avenue

Twin Towers Marketplace, 1850 5th Avenue

Smith Hall, 1603 3rd Avenue

Science Building, 1705 3rd Avenue

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.