Advertisement

PPE vending machines installed on Marshall’s campus

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The newest amenity at Marshall University is all about helping students meet health and safety guidelines while on campus in 2020: vending machines stocked with personal protective equipment.

Marshall is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.

Forgot your mask or hand sanitizer? No problem, there are now four vending machines on campus where anyone can purchase three different types of masks, hand sanitizer and wipes.

The company is called RapidMask2Go. Over the last few months, the company’s founder, David Edelman, saw the overwhelming need to provide inexpensive, easily accessible PPE materials for the general public. After having extra face masks, David bought a vending machine off Craigslist and launched RapidMask2Go on May 1.

“I think as people have begun to grasp the mask culture for the time, they recognize it as a need, a grab and go option for them, it’s convenient and right at their fingertips,” said David Edelman, founder of RapidMask2Go.

The RapidMask2Go machines are located in four locations:

  • Memorial Student Center, 1680 5th Avenue
  • Twin Towers Marketplace, 1850 5th Avenue
  • Smith Hall, 1603 3rd Avenue
  • Science Building, 1705 3rd Avenue

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nurses share what it’s like to be there for COVID patients

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were a lot of thanks given to health care workers. Some of that extra attention has seemed to slow down, but the work nurses do every day has not.

Regional

VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. 38 of the newly reported cases are in WYMT coverage area counties.

Forecast

Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

News

KSP: One dead, one wanted after officer involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Joseph Middleton faces four charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

State

WATCH | Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 4 hours ago
April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, went on a rare trip to the mall Sunday to buy a birthday gift for her boyfriend’s daughter.

State

WATCH | State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

National

Bride and groom serve wedding food to kids in need in tux, gown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn't let their special day go to waste.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

It’s about time I graduated’: 92-year-old woman earns degree from Union College 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11