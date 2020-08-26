Police investigating string of thefts at Morehead business

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a string of thefts at Morehead business.

According to a Facebook post, the thefts happened over the past few months from Great Outdoor Powersports.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Ford crew cab pickup truck pulling a trailer at the time of the thefts. Some of the items taken are a 2019 Polaris Razor turbo, two Scag zero-turn mowers, four Exmark zero-turn mowers and one cub cadet zero turn mower.

If you have any information pertaining to these thefts please contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511.

