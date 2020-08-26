Advertisement

Police investigating string of thefts at Morehead business

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a string of thefts at Morehead business.

According to a Facebook post, the thefts happened over the past few months from Great Outdoor Powersports.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Ford crew cab pickup truck pulling a trailer at the time of the thefts. Some of the items taken are a 2019 Polaris Razor turbo, two Scag zero-turn mowers, four Exmark zero-turn mowers and one cub cadet zero turn mower.

If you have any information pertaining to these thefts please contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky lawmakers meet to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on day cares, long term care 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Red zone counties

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Kentucky lawmakers meet to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on day cares, long term care 4 p.m.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools 4 p.m.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

Kentucky lawmakers meet to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on day cares, long term care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing massive problems for the child care industry in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
In our area, Laurel County leads the region with more than 500 reported cases since the pandemic started.

State

Concerns spur Bowling Green officials to remove Confederate marker

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Bowling Green will remove a sign commemorating the city's time as the unofficial Confederate capital of Kentucky.

State

Governor Beshear announces 696 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 114 under 18-years-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Ten UK athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday.

Forecast

Few rain chances Thursday, Hurricane Laura to impact the mountains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Drier weather continues tonight, but rain chances return Thursday with soggy weather moving in by the end of the week.

News

UT athletes organize march on campus to call attention to racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“We will no longer be silent and we demand that our voices will be heard.”