Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple years of down seasons, the Prestonsburg Blackcat football team hopes that experience will pay off.

“Well, I know a lot of like, some of the seniors in my grade are taking it individually upon ourselves to watch Hudl and stuff like that,” Senior Offensive Lineman and Linebacker Andrew Martin said. “Just prepare for our first couple games and just try to do stuff like that.”

“Coming together as a team. Play more with each other, not against each other,” Senior signal-caller Brayden Slone added about the team’s mindset. “I think that’s been a big factor in the previous seasons is we get down on ourselves too easy, and just trying to lift everybody up and come together as a team.”

In the past two years, the Blackcats have had senior classes of four and six. Heading into the 2020 season, Prestonsburg boasts a roster with 13 seniors, something they hope will help them reach new heights.

“Last few years, we’ve had some small senior upperclassmen groups. This year, we’ve got some seniors that have been here. I started these kids whenever they were sophomores, and for the last two years we’ve really been building something and they’ve stuck right with it,” Brandon Brewer said in his third year at the helm. “You can see it in practice right now that we’ve gotten back to our routine, and the guys - it just makes a huge difference having those senior leaders.”

Prestonsburg opens the season on the road against Powell County on September 11, before a date with cross-county rival Floyd Central in their home opener.

