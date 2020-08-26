Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished last season 8-4 with a district runner up title. Middlesboro lost to Breathitt 50-15 in that game.

“Motivation honestly, getting a district championship and going farther than we did last year and not coming short,” said senior quarterback Eric Helton.

“I think it’ll help a lot because we have so much talent and we got all kinds of experience at the high school level,” added senior wide receiver, Ethan Barton.

“We have to work hard and then play hard. If we don’t work hard then we don’t play hard and then practice. You have to come every day and if don’t come to practice you won’t get better,” said senior, offensive lineman, Jacob Heck.

The Yellow Jackets only lost three seniors from last year’s roster, including a key piece to their offense, Jabari Kyle.

“It’s going to be a big defense of game for us because obviously last year we lost one of our best offensive players. So it’s going to be hard for the offense to get going, but I believe once it gets going we will be alright. Our defense has to step up and play great this year,” added Helton.

“We just got to get everyone here. Everybody’s got to be here, got to be on the same level come game day you know just got to be ready that’s all it will take,” added Barton.

“It would mean a lot to me. These past few years have been rough my freshman and sophomore year was rough. Last year we did better, but this year I think we can do it,” said Heck.

The Yellow Jackets kick off the season on the road at Harlan.

