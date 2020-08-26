One dead, one charged in Laurel County murder case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead and another is facing charges following a shooting Tuesday in Laurel County.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at a home in the Lovelace subdivision west of London.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said in a news release that two men, James Thomas Morgan, 56, and his stepson Matthew Tosh, 31, got into an argument. We’re told Morgan pulled out a gun and shot Tosh in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Morgan early Wednesday morning.

He is charged with murder and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

