Advertisement

Nurses share what it’s like to be there for COVID patients

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exhausted mentally and physically, nurses are some of the strongest people in the community right now. They have been on the front lines helping people and their families dealing with the coronavirus for the past five months.

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were a lot of thanks given to health care workers. Some of that extra attention has seemed to slow down, but the work nurses do every day has not.

Chasity Jackson and Amy Jo Devault talked about what it’s like to be a nurse now in the COVID-19 unit at UofL Hospital.

“For the most part, our nursing staff are the only ones who are in these rooms and on this floor all day, every day,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she got into nursing because she wanted to help people; she realized she is doing that every day.

“You are complete strangers, but that bond forms quickly when they are alone and you are the only person they have,” Jackson said.

Devault said she isn’t scared to be on the COVID unit. Devault said she actually feels safer at the hospital than she does at the grocery store.

"When you become a nurse you take that vow to do everything you can for that patient," Devault said.

Jackson said working on the COVID unit makes her sad.

“It does, it does,” Jackson said. “It definitely does. You are not only taking care of the person who is passing away, you are taking care of that entire family who is scared and concerned and can’t be there with them.”

Both Devault and Jackson said what gets them through is finding the positive and celebrating the victories no matter how big or small. Sometimes they are able to give some patients who have been at the hospital for 40-50 days a celebration walk when they can.

Because there are no visitors allowed, saying goodbye happens through a screen when someone is dying from COVID. The hardest thing for both of these nurses was being there at the beginning of the pandemic when loved ones weren’t able to say farewell face to face.

Devault said it feels almost like a marathon.

“We’re in it for the 23.2 miles and we are probably at mile five,” she said. “We know it’s going to take a while but, we have committed ourselves to being here for our patients.”

What nurses want right now is for people to realize this virus is taking so much from its victims and their families.

“What we see is here is real,” Devault said. “We see patients struggle. We see patients say help me, I can’t breathe. That struggle is real, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. 38 of the newly reported cases are in WYMT coverage area counties.

Forecast

Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

News

KSP: One dead, one wanted after officer involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Joseph Middleton faces four charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

State

WATCH | Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 4 hours ago
April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, went on a rare trip to the mall Sunday to buy a birthday gift for her boyfriend’s daughter.

State

WATCH | State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

National

Bride and groom serve wedding food to kids in need in tux, gown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn't let their special day go to waste.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

It’s about time I graduated’: 92-year-old woman earns degree from Union College 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11