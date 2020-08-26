Neyland Stadium to seat 25% of capacity for 2020 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new socially distanced seating plan has been finalized for Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.

The stadium will seat about 25 percent of the maximum capacity for the first home game on October 3.

“I can’t overstate how much I empathize with the thousands of fans who won’t get to experience game day in Neyland Stadium this fall,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “These circumstances are beyond our control, and we understand the importance of playing our part to keep our community healthy. For those who will be with us in the stadium this season, please know that we are committed to creating the safest possible environment in and around Neyland Stadium.”

Current UT students and active Tennessee Fund donors with season tickets will receive priority on 2020 football tickets.

The release said officials are hopeful that seating will return to normal during the 2021 season depending on how the situation with the pandemic evolves.

There are also new Gameday guidelines released by the University specific to this 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.