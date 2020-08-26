More than football: The fight for a senior season

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear allowed fall student-athletes the chance to return to practice Monday, seeming to hear players, coaches and fans in the latest “let them play” movement.

One Johnson Central mom posted this graphic Facebook post pleading. Saying that it is more than just a game, which to her family and son it is.

It is a feeling Cam Wright has dreamed about since second grade, jogging onto the field for his senior football season.

“I’ve always loved football it’s just a different feeling. It’s like an escape from everything that’s going on in the world,” said Cam.

A moment that almost did not come.

“Saturday morning I was playing Xbox with my friends and I said I was going to Walmart real quick,” said Cam.

Kristy Wright, Cam’s mom, said, “they were going to have a Nerf war during spring break. He was gone maybe five minutes and I just had a feeling something wasn’t right.￼”

“I left my house and I came up on his accident￼,” said Kristy.

“I was flipped on the side laying in glass with the motor on me,” said Cam.

“He had a sticker of his school on the back and I saw that sticker. From that point on I couldn’t breathe. I just remember praying. I fell on the ground praying to God,” said Kristy.

Cam was airlifted to the hospital, thankful to be alive.

“My whole left arm shattered. I broke six vertebrae in my back. I had a burn to the bone in my arm,” said Cam.

The second he knew he would survive, his passion was on his mind.

“The night of his wreck, he was asking when he could go back to football,” said Kristy.

The doctors told Cam he probably would never play again.

“I told him I don’t care what they say I’m playing,” said Cam.

From that point, with Cam’s hard work, determination and a miracle, he got better.

“He was in a complete neck and back brace and was in it for maybe three weeks or four weeks and he was supposed to wait for eight. He told the doctor that his back was better and she was like Cameron there’s no way,” said Kristy. “She took it off and as soon as she took it off he bent over and touched his toes. She said Cameron you can’t do that and he said there’s nothing wrong with me, my back is healed.￼￼”

After a long road of recovery, Cam is back in the starting lineup for his senior season, one that could be jeopardized by the coronavirus.

“I was anxious I didn’t know what was going to happen I just wanted to play and I didn’t know if we would be able to or not,” said Cam.

Which lead his mom to make her post on Facebook.

“I just wanted Governor Beshear to see it’s not about winning a football game. The love for football is what drove my child to overcome obstacle after obstacle to get better because he wanted to be back on this field,” said Kristy.

That chance to take the field on Friday nights and play on senior night remains for Cam.

“It’ll mean a lot because I think I’ve worked hard enough and I earned it and it’ll just be an unreal feeling,” said Cam. ￼

Something that will mean more than four downs and a one hundred yard objective, but the end of a long road against odds since March 30, 2019.

The Golden Eagles have not set a date for senior night. Like many teams around the state, they are looking at having it early just in case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.