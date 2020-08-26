Advertisement

Middlesboro man sentenced to 188 months for attempted production of child pornography

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - United States District Judge sentenced 32-year-old Jordan Ryan Turner to 188 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

Turner pleaded guilty to using the internet to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Tuner admitted to using Facebook Messenger and Kik Messenger to communicate with minors.

Turner also admitted that in March 2018, while employed as a teacher at Bell County High School, he used Facebook Messenger to attempt to convince a minor to send him sexual photos.

The investigation was conducted by Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

