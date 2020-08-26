Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new cases, 12 of those being in a long term care facility. This brings the county’s total to 378. There are 79 active cases in the county with five currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases and two probable cases. Wednesday’s cases include a 50-year-old woman from Knott County, a 46-year-old woman from Leslie County, a 60-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman from Owsley County and a 22-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman from Perry County. Health officials also reported three recovered cases.

