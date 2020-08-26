Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

The indictment says John Jurgensen sent a threatening note to Bevin weeks before the election. Investigators say the note had the word “anthrax” written on it.

Jurgensen is charged with sending false information claiming to have a toxin that could be used as a weapon.

He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence in Fayette County for credit card fraud.

