Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

The indictment says John Jurgensen sent a threatening note to Bevin weeks before the election. Investigators say the note had the word “anthrax” written on it.

Jurgensen is charged with sending false information claiming to have a toxin that could be used as a weapon.

He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence in Fayette County for credit card fraud.

