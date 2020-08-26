KSP: One dead, one wanted after officer involved shooting

GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police are searching for a man they say is connected to a deadly officer involved shooting in Knox County.

Findings from the initial investigation of the incident show that the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a warrant on Tuesday afternoon on Johnson Hollow Road when the confrontation escalated into shots fired between KSP officer and armed suspects.

It is unclear how the exchange of gunfire began.

The Knox County Coroner pronounced one person dead at the scene. We do not know their identity at this time.

Troopers describe the man wanted in connection to the shooting, Joseph ‘Joey’ R. Middleton, 41, as being 6′0″ with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

They warn Middleton should be considered armed and dangerous, anyone with information on his location is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

The investigation is being conducted by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the FBI, ATF and DEA.

