Kroger reports shortages due to increased sales of canning supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Canning supplies, including jars, are in high demand and difficult to find, Kroger says.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, sales of canning supplies increased at the beginning of the pandemic and have remained steady.

“Canning supplies have seen unusually high demand this year,” said a statement from the grocery chain. “This was initially due to customers pantry loading and preserving product toward the front end of the COVID pandemic. However, the trend has continued to be strong we believe due to the higher number of families cooking and eating at home.”

The availability of canning products has improved slightly since the pandemic started, but Kroger says they expect the shortage to continue for the foreseeable future.

