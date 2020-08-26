Advertisement

Kentucky Athletes test positive for COVID-19

Testing continues as student-athletes return to campus and classes resume.
Testing continues as student-athletes return to campus and classes resume.
By Willie Hope
Aug. 26, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ten out of 416 athletes from all sports tested positive Wednesday.

Three of the athletes were football players, and one a staff member.

These test were conducted between August 7-19.

The ten athletes who tested positive must self-isolate in accordance with the CDC and local health department standards.

UK Athletics says it will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly, collaborating with University of Kentucky leadership and with the guidance of the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Task Force.

