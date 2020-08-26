Advertisement

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

National

Police: 1 hurt after Pa. man, protest marchers on way to DC exchange gunfire

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gunfire erupted Monday night between a group of marchers on their way to Washington, D.C., from Milwaukee and a rural Pennsylvania resident who claimed they wouldn’t leave his business’ parking lot, police said.

National

Weather, reinforcements helping in California wildfire fight

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Fires burn closer to homes in northern Calif.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
US Forest Service crews digging in and setting backfires to meet the Woodward fire head on, up the ridge and protect the nearby Point Rays visitor center.

National

Activist wounded in Pa. on way to DC gathering

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
A group of activists say they were shot in Pennsylvania as they marched to Washington, D.C.

Latest News

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

National

Virginia RNC delegate shares advocacy for marijuana

Updated: 39 minutes ago

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Pence, Conway and protest pushback at RNC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is delivering the evening’s keynote from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, where Americans defended Baltimore Harbor from the British in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

State

Sen. Rand Paul talks about relationship with President Trump at RNC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
Kentucky’s junior senator took the stage Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

National

RNC chair on marijuana, party platform

Updated: 1 hours ago