Health dept. reports 58 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 5,187.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

87 cases, Aug. 19

86 cases, Aug. 20

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 44,568 cases and 895 deaths.

