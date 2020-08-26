Advertisement

Groundbreaking for Sykes new building

Intuit Sykes ground breakiing
Intuit Sykes ground breakiing(Intuit Sykes Ground breaking)
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County’s Coal Fields Industrial Park conducted a breaking ground ceremony to introduce the Intuit Sykes Building.

The building will be 43,000 square feet and will provide 300 jobs for Eastern Kentuckians.

The new facility will have state of the art equipment for computers and machinery.

This partnership is made possible by Intuit and the Prosperity Hubs, whose partnership began in 2019. This building will be the first tangible proof of their partnership.

The building hopes to be finished by January of 2021.

