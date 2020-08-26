Groundbreaking for Sykes new building

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County’s Coal Fields Industrial Park conducted a breaking ground ceremony to introduce the Intuit Sykes Building.

The building will be 43,000 square feet and will provide 300 jobs for Eastern Kentuckians.

The new facility will have state of the art equipment for computers and machinery.

This partnership is made possible by Intuit and the Prosperity Hubs, whose partnership began in 2019. This building will be the first tangible proof of their partnership.

The building hopes to be finished by January of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.