Few rain chances Thursday, Hurricane Laura to impact the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Drier weather continues tonight, but rain chances return Thursday with soggy weather moving in by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies and warm conditions continue this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a total washout, but keep the rain gear handy! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Scattered showers continue Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday

Friday into Saturday Laura will move into the mountains bringing heavy rain. Models are in agreement that Laura will be a tropical depression when it moves into the mountains. Right now models show 1-3″ overnight Friday into Saturday.

It looks like Laura will move out quickly, but we will have to keep an eye on the flash flooding threat. We will continue to keep a close eye on Laura over the next few days. A lot can change so stay weather aware!

Extended Forecast

We should dry out by Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The lower 80s continue into the new workweek with the possibility of a cold front moving in Monday and Tuesday bringing more rain into the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies and dry weather returns Wednesday.

