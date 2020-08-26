Advertisement

Few rain chances Thursday, Hurricane Laura to impact the mountains

joydeep / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN Online
joydeep / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN Online(KALB)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Drier weather continues tonight, but rain chances return Thursday with soggy weather moving in by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies and warm conditions continue this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a total washout, but keep the rain gear handy! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Scattered showers continue Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday

Friday into Saturday Laura will move into the mountains bringing heavy rain. Models are in agreement that Laura will be a tropical depression when it moves into the mountains. Right now models show 1-3″ overnight Friday into Saturday.

It looks like Laura will move out quickly, but we will have to keep an eye on the flash flooding threat. We will continue to keep a close eye on Laura over the next few days. A lot can change so stay weather aware!

Extended Forecast

We should dry out by Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The lower 80s continue into the new workweek with the possibility of a cold front moving in Monday and Tuesday bringing more rain into the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies and dry weather returns Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 25, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Paige Noel Shares Main Weather on Mountain News at 6 - August 25,2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Paige Noel Shares Main Weather on Mountain News at 5:30 - August 25,2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and humid weather continues Wednesday, few rain chances Thursday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
High pressure will continue to provide hot, humid and dry weather Wednesday.

Forecast

High pressure brings sunny skies, warm temperatures

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:05 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Monday ended up being a little soggy for some in the afternoon hours. It looks like high pressure will keep us mainly dry for the next couple of days.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Paige Noel Shares Main Weather on Mountain News at 5:30 - August 24,2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-August 26th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour