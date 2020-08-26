Country Music Hall of Fame reopening with COVID-19 restrictions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will be reopening Sept. 10 with COVID-19 restrictions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The music hall of fame and museum closed in March due to the pandemic and Nashville’s restrictions to mitigate the virus.

“We closed March 13, and since that day we have been anticipating and preparing for the museum’s reopening,” said Kyle Young, museum CEO in a press release. “The museum places its highest premium on health and safety. Because there has been steady improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases and a significant decline in transmission rates locally plus a decrease in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, we have decided to reopen. The museum experience will be slightly different—visitors will wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a pre-arranged, staggered schedule, and there will be no in-person programming. But our commitment to sharing the country music story has not changed.”

WTVF reported the museum will reopen to correspond with Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville.

Guidelines will include:

Masks for staff and guests over age 2

Temperature checks for staff and guests entering the building

Intensified and expanded cleaning routines, which include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, touch screens and handrails

Timed ticketing and touchless transactions

For more information on the reopening details visit the website here.

