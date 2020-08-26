Bride and groom serve wedding food to kids in need in tux, gown

A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn’t let their special day go to waste.

CBS reported that Tyler and Melanie Tapajna said they canceled their wedding and received a full refund from their venue. Melanie said they were able to get a full refund for the food, but decided to donate it instead. They took their dinner, which was catered by a food truck, to Laura’s Home. It’s a part of Ohio’s non-profit The City Mission, which helps people overcome homelessness. CBS reported about 70 kids attend the program along with their mothers.

The Tapajna’s didn’t just donate the food, however, they also showed up in style to help serve their meal in a wedding dress and tux after they tied the knot on August 15.

CBS reported that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tapajna’s and their photographer were the only visitors allowed inside during the meal. All told, the couple donated about 100 meals to kids and their moms.

