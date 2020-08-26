Advertisement

Bride and groom serve wedding food to kids in need in tux, gown

A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn't let their special day go to waste.
"Like you would do at a regular wedding reception, they came out from the kitchen and moved around the dining room and greeted the women and children," The City Mission CEO Rich Trickel told CBS News.
"Like you would do at a regular wedding reception, they came out from the kitchen and moved around the dining room and greeted the women and children," The City Mission CEO Rich Trickel told CBS News.(CAROLINE STOLTZFUS/THE CITY MISSION)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A bride and groom in Ohio canceled their wedding because of COVID-19, but they didn’t let their special day go to waste.

CBS reported that Tyler and Melanie Tapajna said they canceled their wedding and received a full refund from their venue. Melanie said they were able to get a full refund for the food, but decided to donate it instead. They took their dinner, which was catered by a food truck, to Laura’s Home. It’s a part of Ohio’s non-profit The City Mission, which helps people overcome homelessness. CBS reported about 70 kids attend the program along with their mothers.

The Tapajna’s didn’t just donate the food, however, they also showed up in style to help serve their meal in a wedding dress and tux after they tied the knot on August 15.

CBS reported that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tapajna’s and their photographer were the only visitors allowed inside during the meal. All told, the couple donated about 100 meals to kids and their moms.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nurses share what it’s like to be there for COVID patients

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were a lot of thanks given to health care workers. Some of that extra attention has seemed to slow down, but the work nurses do every day has not.

Regional

VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. 38 of the newly reported cases are in WYMT coverage area counties.

Forecast

Sunny and hot day ahead, rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most folks stayed sunny and dry yesterday, but a few got in on some showers. It will be drier today, but the temperatures are going to heat up.

News

KSP: One dead, one wanted after officer involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Joseph Middleton faces four charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

State

WATCH | Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 4 hours ago
April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, went on a rare trip to the mall Sunday to buy a birthday gift for her boyfriend’s daughter.

State

WATCH | State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

It’s about time I graduated’: 92-year-old woman earns degree from Union College 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11