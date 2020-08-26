Boyd County woman indicted in case of missing dogs

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Boyd County has been indicted on theft and cruelty to animal charges after investigators say she failed to return dogs that she had been training back to their owners.

Danielle J. Childers, 37, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Court documents say the alleged incidents happened between May and June 2015, April and September 2019, and April to May 2020.

Deputies tell WSAZ the owners had taken their dogs to Childers to train, but when they went to pick them up or ask about them, Childers no longer had them.

It is unclear whatever happened to the dogs.

If convicted, Childers faces one to five years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney confirms Childers is a county employee, and had worked with the Boyd County animal shelter, but has been laid off since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.