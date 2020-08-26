24 positive COVID-19 cases at Union College

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union College tested 200 people and 24 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were taken given between Friday, August 21 and Monday, August 24. Union College will conduct a form of contact tracing by interviewing students.

Students with positive results are required to test again and be quarantined.

Union College will continue observing the health of their students and staff members while updating the Union College community.

