Young boy’s wish to be an organ donor honored after freak accident

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 10-year-old boy has given the gift of life after losing his from a freak accident last week.

Vinnie Osborne-Brown was playing with family at his grandparents’ home in Floyd County, Kentucky, when a tree fell and hit him.

“No rhyme or reason. It just fell right off the edge,” said Vinnie’s mom.

“Her dad has cleared that hill back for the last two years to avoid something like this,” said his dad.

Vinnie was rushed to the hospital. When his parents, who are both nurses, saw him, they knew his outlook was grim.

“I just went into nurse-assess mode and all the signs, they were there,” said his mom. “I was kinda in denial about it.”

It was a heartbreaking situation for the family to face. They never expected for a light in their life to go out at such a young age.

“He just had so much love ... He was just so pure.”

That innocence and purity shown true with his wish to help others by being an organ donor after hearing a PSA on the radio.

“I was driving back from Floyd County and that radio commercial of the organ donor had been on there and I was zoned out driving, and he said ’I want to do that,’ and I was caught off guard and was like, ‘Well you can’t do that now,’ and he was like, ‘Well why not?‘ He wanted to go do it right then,” Vinnie’s mother said.

She said he told her he would do it one day. Tragically, that day came about five months later.

“I don’t think I could have made the decision or even thought of it,” said his mom. “But it was his choice. Every day was hard because we struggled. His body was trying to heal, and without the brain you can’t really do anything. So it was hard for us to watch him and try to fight and heal, but I knew I had to do it for him.”

On Friday, WSAZ showed you heart-wrenching video the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital of an honor walk before an organ donation procedure. That video was of Vinnie. It has been shared on more than 2,700 profiles and watched more than 200,000 times.

Vinnie’s mom says she’s read many of the comments and is thankful to see her son has inspired so many.

“I’m glad he made that choice.”

“One of his friends told his mom that because of Vinnie, he wanted to be an organ donor too,” said his dad.

Several honor events are planned in Vinnie’s memory including a motorcycle ride, and a car show.

If you would like to sign up to be an organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

