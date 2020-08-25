VSP investigating deadly Dickenson County crash

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened in Dickenson County Saturday afternoon.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports troopers responded to Route 631 south of Fairview Road about 12:46 p.m.

According to a VSP release, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Timothy Smith, 20, of Clintwood, was headed south on Route 631 when it ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle went down the embankment, hit several trees and overturned in the river.

VSP reported Smith died at the scene.

According to VSP, the exact time of the crash is unknown due to “the vehicle being out of view from the road.”

The crash remains under investigation.