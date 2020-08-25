Advertisement

USPS trucks traveling across country with no mail

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told senators Friday about cost-cutting fixes he made to the U.S. Postal Service transportation system designed to improve service, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
USPS
USPS(WHSV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WTVF investigation reported the Postal Service was paying for an empty truck to drive from Nashville to Illinois.

“The only change I made, ma’am, was the trucks leave on time,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday in response to questions to Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-NV.

DeJoy in a statement said he defended his cost-cutting measures, highlighting cuts that targeted transportation issues within the Postal Service.

Nashville postal workers said DeJoy’s new mandate is not practical.

“Trucks leave empty,” said Joe Jolley an employee with the postal workers union in Nashville. “They leave completely empty. We pay a truck to travel to Memphis, a 53-foot truck with no mail on it.”

Jolley said DeJoy’s new policy will not allow holding a truck for even five minutes so it can be loaded with mail and Express, Priority Mail are often left sitting on the docks.

“That is very important mail, cremated remains, legal documents, things that must be delivered on time, guaranteed delivery and we are not making that guarantee,” said Jolley.

WTVF reported a Postal Service inspector general issued a report in June on the transportation network.

“During our site visits, we observed mail processing operations not processing mail timely, and not enough dock personnel moving the mail. This caused mail to miss its last scheduled transportation trip, which led to management calling extra trips and using driver overtime,” the report stated.

In response Postmaster DeJoy mandated every truck keep to its schedule, even if it is empty.

“If they are scheduled to leave at 7 a.m., they leave at 7 a.m., mail or no mail,” said Jolley.

DeJoy told senators the postal service system will be able to handle mail-in ballots nationwide and to stop removing sorting machines until after election.

DeJoy is scheduled to answer questions Monday before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

