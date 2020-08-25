Advertisement

Testimony heard about conversion therapy as several Ky. lawmakers push to ban the practice

Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.
Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.(Allison Baker)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are hearing testimonies today on conversion therapy Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers in both parties are pushing for a law to ban the practice.

The chairman of the administrative regulation committee began an interm session when legislature sessions were no longer meeting. The bill was planned to be debated last legislative session.

Senator Alice Forgy Kerr and Representative Lisa Wilner spoke in favor of a bill to ban the practice. They say there has not been any solid evidence that it works and says in some instances it has shown to have dangerous and even deadly results.

The committee also heard from Zach Minors who says he was subjected to this practice.

“I was depressed. Having near-daily anxiety attacks,” Minors said. “Eventually became suicidal.”

One lawmaker also said there is no licensed therapist that she knows of using conversion therapy in Kentucky.

The Family Foundation is against the bill, saying it will be a violation of the first amendment and is a prohibition of the exercise of practicing religion.

“This law if enacted will cast doubt upon the simple discussions on one’s faith in regards to sexuality, marriage, and gender,” said Colt Cuzick with The Family Foundation.

The committee is also expected to hear from several people in support of conversion therapy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NAACP, ACLU-KY request temporary restraining order on use of tear gas, flash bangs by LMPD

Updated: 48 minutes ago
NAACP, ACLU-KY request temporary restraining order on use of tear gas, flash bangs by LMPD

News

Former school superintendent files lawsuit over removal of historic stained glass window at Hyden chapel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Former Leslie County Schools Superintendent says it was time for action, not talk

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department to conduct death investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alec Jessie
The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death.

News

Supporters hold rally in Martin County for U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Madison Pergrem
The two groups who organized the rally are asking for congressional action to halt all proposed changes to the postal service from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, along with billions of dollars of funding they say is needed to shore up the organization and ensure that mail-in voting will be successful.

Latest News

News

Pikeville police asking for help identifying woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Pikeville Police are asking for your help to identify a woman they say may have ties to a case they are working.

News

Federal agents raid Hazard pain clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Will Puckett
Federal agents are on scene at the Hazard location of the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic on Roy Campbell Drive.

State

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools going to online instruction starting Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Officials with the school system said at least one individual at Lee High School and St. Charles Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

VSP investigating deadly Dickenson County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports troopers responded to Route 631 south of Fairview Road about 12:46 p.m. Saturday.

State

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.