Testimony heard about conversion therapy as several Ky. lawmakers push to ban the practice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are hearing testimonies today on conversion therapy Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers in both parties are pushing for a law to ban the practice.

The chairman of the administrative regulation committee began an interm session when legislature sessions were no longer meeting. The bill was planned to be debated last legislative session.

Discussion underway in interim panel on “conversion therapy” bill. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/BEVRoCiKrq — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 25, 2020

Senator Alice Forgy Kerr and Representative Lisa Wilner spoke in favor of a bill to ban the practice. They say there has not been any solid evidence that it works and says in some instances it has shown to have dangerous and even deadly results.

The committee also heard from Zach Minors who says he was subjected to this practice.

“I was depressed. Having near-daily anxiety attacks,” Minors said. “Eventually became suicidal.”

One lawmaker also said there is no licensed therapist that she knows of using conversion therapy in Kentucky.

The Family Foundation is against the bill, saying it will be a violation of the first amendment and is a prohibition of the exercise of practicing religion.

“This law if enacted will cast doubt upon the simple discussions on one’s faith in regards to sexuality, marriage, and gender,” said Colt Cuzick with The Family Foundation.

The committee is also expected to hear from several people in support of conversion therapy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.