Supporters hold rally in Martin County for U.S. Postal Service

A group of people gathered in Martin County Tuesday morning to show support for the Postal Service and its workers.
A group of people gathered in Martin County Tuesday morning to show support for the Postal Service and its workers.
By Brandon Robinson and Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people gathered in Martin County Tuesday morning to show support for the Postal Service and its workers.

The rally, organized by Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and the Kentucky Postal Workers Union, started at 11 at the parking lot at the Martin County Public Pool with several speakers. The group then took a car caravan through downtown Inez past the post office and the Inez Deposit Bank, where current USPS Board of Governors Chairman Mike Duncan, is the chairman and CEO.

The two groups are asking for congressional action to halt all proposed changes to the postal service from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, along with billions of dollars of funding they say is needed to shore up the organization and ensure that mail-in voting will be successful.

“Mail-in balloting across Kentucky has increased dramatically during this pandemic. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, typically less than two percent vote by mail in the primaries. The Kentucky 2020 primary in June saw over 70 percent vote by mail. This increase is evident across the nation. So one can only imagine just how detrimental the current delays in mail delivery caused by the new organizational changes to the Postal Service could be to the November elections,” said Clyde Trent, Secretary of Kentucky Postal Workers Union.

Madison Pergrem is covering the story and will have more later today on WYMT.

