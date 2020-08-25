Smokies saw record number of visitors in June, park says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s some good news for the Smokies, according to park officials.

While the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said its numbers were down for the year by about 27 percent, which was expected due to the park’s closure from March 24 to May 9, it said it broke a record for visitors in June.

Park officials said they saw an increase of nearly 7 percent in overall recreational visitation in June compared to June 2019, and camping was up 21 percent with nearly 14,000 backcountry stays. The park said its Townsend entrance saw an increase of 21.25 percent compared to last year.

Visitation to smaller entrances of the park was up, with visitors to Big Creek going up 52 percent and Greenbrier visitation going up by 33 percent compared to last year.

