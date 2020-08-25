Advertisement

Road rage arrest in Laurel County

The driver said he let his emotions and anger get the best of him
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Nicholas Denkler Sunday afternoon, August 23rd.

The arrest occurred on I-75 near the KY 909 exits ramp.

A call was made claiming there was a crash due to a road rage incident.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Camaro and a Tahoe, the Camaro being Denkler’s.

While investigating, Denkler said that he let his emotions and anger get the best of him and attempted to run the Tahoe off of the road.

Denkler was charged with improper passing, failure to signal, failure to wear a seatbelt, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to produce an insurance card.

Camaro involved in crash
Camaro involved in crash(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Tahoe involved in crash
Tahoe involved in crash(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

