NC brewery debuts first responder drink

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - A brewery in Wilmington, North Carolina is honoring first responders and donating profits to help hungry children.

WECT reported Edward Teach Brewery crafted a peer called First Responder Pale Ale, named in honor of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We felt like it was real important to give back to first responders and we wanted to name it after them and just show them that we really do appreciate everything they’re doing in these crazy times,” said Amy Walker, manager of Edward Teach Brewery.

WECT reported the beer has been available for a little more than a week and is already the brewery’s best-selling beer. However, it’s a limited edition and won’t be brewed again once it goes out.

Walker said the proceeds from distribution sales of the beer will go toward Nourish NC, an organization that helps with food assistance for children.

