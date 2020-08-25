NAACP, ACLU-KY request temporary restraining order on use of tear gas, flash bangs by LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A temporary restraining order seeking to prevent the Louisville Metro Police Department from using tactics such as tear gas and flash bangs to break up crowds was requested Tuesday.

The request was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational and Fund, Inc., the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.

The request asks for LMPD not to use “unnecessary and dangerous use of crowd-control weaponry” in response to upcoming protests stemming from the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a warrant at her home.

Since her death, no-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville.

Protests have taken place for almost 90 days in Louisville as the public awaits a decision from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on whether the officers involved in her death will face charges.

