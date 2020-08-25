Advertisement

Mountain Parkway westbound may not be opened until mid-fall

Mountain Parkway Update - 6:00 p.m.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) geotechnical experts shared their goal to have repairs on the Mountain Parkway to be completed and fully reopened by mid-fall.

After evaluating the location and developing plans for repairing the roadway, bids will be taken for the repair work.

The westbound lanes were closed July 22 after a sinkhole developed beneath the pavement. Westbound traffic has been detoured onto KY 15 between exit 40 at Pine Ridge and Exit 33 at Slade. Eastbound traffic is not affected.

KYTC officials warn drivers who use the KY 15 detour to drive with caution, as the route is narrow with a steep downhill grade and sharp curves.

