Advertisement

Mingo County goes from orange to green on COVID-19 color-coding system

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County was one of the last 12 counties to report a COVID-19 case in West Virginia.

Mingo County Health Department official Keith Blankenship said it wasn’t until July when the number of cases shot up.

“For the month of July we moved into a 5.91 percent positivity rate, which was second in the state,” Blankenship said.

He said in July the county saw about 15 cases per day, making the positivity rate for Mingo almost double the rate for the state.

Just a week ago, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) labeled the county in the orange. As of Monday, had moved the county into the green.

“Although we are green this morning, that was shocking to me too,” Blankenship said.

He said, according to the metric, the county is averaging under three cases per day, but Blankenship says the county is over that number.

He said he expected the color to be yellow when he checked Monday morning.

“We know anything above three keeps us in the yellow and we are still averaging three, four cases per day,” Blankenship said.

He said the county holds testing everyday at multiple locations.

Blankenship said one center, the Mingo Health and Wellness Center, has been instrumental.

CEO Dr. Dino Beckett runs the Mingo Health and Wellness Center, which provides COVID testing everyday.

“The stuff that we are doing, that does not change based on the color. We are still doing the same standard of care and best practices to keep those numbers down,” Beckett said.

Blankenship says the county’s COVID numbers may sometimes be a few days behind, depending on where they come from and how they are reported to the DHHR.

“What’s happening is, as of this morning, we have 229 cases in Mingo County. If you pull up the dashboard, it shows 213 cases, which is a variation of 16 cases,” Blankenship said.

But Blankenship said the trends in cases is still going down.

In order to provide accurate decisions and information, health, education, and local government leaders from Mingo and sometimes nearby counties meet every Wednesday to discuss all things COVID related.

Blankenship said while they check the numbers and color of the county daily, informed decisions at the local level is important.

“Our outbreaks could be more localized at times and it would not make sense to shut down schools on the east end verses west, that would not make sense because our county is long,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said it may take a few weeks for the DHHR to work out the database online, but he expects it to be more streamlined in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High pressure brings sunny skies, warm temperatures

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Monday ended up being a little soggy for some in the afternoon hours. It looks like high pressure will keep us mainly dry for the next couple of days.

Sports

High school cheer is one sport still on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
While teams are still planning on being on the sidelines this fall, the main part of their season sits in the balance.

Regional

Bear shot and killed near Gatlinburg neighborhood, TWRA investigating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a bear was reportedly shot and killed near a Gatlinburg neighborhood.

News

Cheerleading 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

National

Looking for a new car? Watch out for Facebook scam, officials warn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning potential pre-owned car buyers to be careful if using Facebook Marketplace to shop.

Latest News

News

Cheerleading 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Andy Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Gov. Andy Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Road rage arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Nicholas Denkler Sunday afternoon, August 23rd.

News

One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

National

NC brewery debuts first responder drink

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A brewery in Wilmington, North Carolina is honoring first responders and donating profits to help hungry children.