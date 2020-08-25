Advertisement

Max Duffy named preseason AP First Team All-American

Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.
Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout year in 2019 that earned him a number of All-American honors, Max Duffy starts the season on the preseason AP All-American first team in 2020.

Duffy was named the Ray Guy Award winner last season as the best punter in the country. He led the nation in punting, averaging 48.1 yards per punt, while being named to a number of All-American teams (AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports).

